Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Up 1.9%

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55, 7,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 121,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTBX. Alliance Global Partners set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.90% of Heat Biologics worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

