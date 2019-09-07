HempCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $211.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $675,233.00 and approximately $211.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 31% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021248 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002123 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00149216 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,628.60 or 1.00952268 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003453 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002442 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000406 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 252,182,340 coins and its circulating supply is 252,047,190 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

