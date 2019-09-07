Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) Posts Earnings Results

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. Hermitage Offshore Services had a negative net margin of 658.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter.

Shares of PSV opened at $1.46 on Friday. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.

