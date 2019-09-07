HEROcoin (PLAY) Reaches Market Cap of $527,198.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. HEROcoin has a market cap of $527,198.00 and $21,992.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00214379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.01286023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016958 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000391 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,090,423 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

