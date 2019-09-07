HSBC Analysts Give Fielmann (FRA:FIE) a €75.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIE. Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fielmann has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.86 ($70.77).

Fielmann stock opened at €67.45 ($78.43) on Tuesday. Fielmann has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($90.12). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €63.43 and a 200-day moving average of €62.20.

About Fielmann

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

