Hshare (HSR) Price Hits $2.26 on Exchanges

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Hshare has a total market capitalization of $98.46 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Binance, OKEx and Huobi. In the last week, Hshare has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001961 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000434 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hshare Coin Profile

Hshare (CRYPTO:HSR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hshare is h.cash. Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hshare

Hshare can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Gate.io, Coinnest, Huobi, ZB.COM, EXX, Allcoin, Bit-Z, ACX, Kucoin, TOPBTC, OKEx, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

