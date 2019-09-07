Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Given “Hold” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Hudbay Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Hudbay Minerals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $11.50 to $8.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an average rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.55.

HBM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,040. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $906.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 3.05.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 887,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,692 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 28.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

