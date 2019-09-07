Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to announce earnings of $4.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.04. Humana reported earnings per share of $4.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $17.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $17.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $18.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.50 to $18.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.95.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $273.51. 563,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $355.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.12%.

In other Humana news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,550,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,408,000 after buying an additional 932,778 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4,141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,543,000 after buying an additional 690,246 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,507,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 6,921.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 536,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,273,000 after buying an additional 528,637 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,680,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.