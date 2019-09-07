Hurify (HUR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. Hurify has a market capitalization of $26,703.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hurify token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, YoBit and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Hurify has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00038388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.20 or 0.04203499 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000118 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Hurify Token Profile

HUR is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hurify is hurify.co. Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify.

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, LATOKEN, CoinMex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hurify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

