Hush Hits 24 Hour Volume of $390.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Hush has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Hush has a market cap of $243,575.00 and $390.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges including Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00446427 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00100672 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00040381 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003441 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001822 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 5,641,700 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

