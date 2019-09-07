IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) CFO Glenn Schiffman Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $765,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Glenn Schiffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $715,020.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total transaction of $256,720.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $441,380.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.79. 585,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,578. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $158.29 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $228.02 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $263.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $273.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,621,000 after acquiring an additional 533,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,033,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,893,000 after acquiring an additional 213,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after acquiring an additional 615,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,383,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,922,000 after acquiring an additional 187,845 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

