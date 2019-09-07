Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Ichor makes up approximately 2.6% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned 0.66% of Ichor worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICHR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ichor by 75,966.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the first quarter worth $519,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the first quarter worth $265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ichor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Ichor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 173,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $355,534.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $25.00 target price on Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ichor in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 99,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,637. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $27.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $525.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.78.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ichor had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

