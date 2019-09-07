iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) Trading 4.7% Higher

iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.99, 139,986 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 185,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Get iFresh alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iFresh stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.40% of iFresh worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

iFresh Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFMK)

iFresh Inc operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.