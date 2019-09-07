Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $870.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will post sales of $870.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $874.77 million and the lowest is $867.23 million. Illumina posted sales of $853.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.12 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus cut their target price on Illumina to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.92.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.29, for a total value of $46,039.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $1,242,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 272,616 shares in the company, valued at $102,639,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,758 shares of company stock worth $19,299,557. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.00. 1,260,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,934. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.73 and its 200-day moving average is $314.48. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $268.00 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

