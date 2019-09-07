ImageCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.76 Million (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00004181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 58.8% higher against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $2.76 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AXE (AXE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001299 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 13,561,491 coins and its circulating supply is 12,561,493 coins. ImageCoin's official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

