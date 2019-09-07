Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 1,141 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 25.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.11. 70,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,256. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.568 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.69%.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

