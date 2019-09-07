Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.3% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,029,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,062,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $430.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.00. 2,965,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,869. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.48 and its 200-day moving average is $367.77. The stock has a market cap of $202.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

