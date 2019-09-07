Independent Advisor Alliance Has $987,000 Stock Position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.70% of First Community worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Community by 514.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Community by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community alerts:

In other First Community news, VP David K. Proctor sold 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $74,066.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702. First Community Co. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a market cap of $134.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.89.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

First Community Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.