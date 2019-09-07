Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 0.7% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Altria Group by 113.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in Altria Group by 166.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock remained flat at $$43.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,242,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,212,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.12. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.74.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

