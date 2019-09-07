Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,676 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,336 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Exelon were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 3.2% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Exelon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,723 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 58.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

In related news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,352.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. 2,261,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,190. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $42.19 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

