Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.3% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,152,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,039,000 after acquiring an additional 775,146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,255,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,640,000 after acquiring an additional 788,247 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,672,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,113,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,713,000 after acquiring an additional 124,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $122.87. 4,869,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,985,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $307.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.84. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $78.49 and a 1 year high of $123.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,258,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

