Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 780 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Target were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $115.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.37.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 20,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $2,206,784.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark J. Tritton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,899 shares of company stock valued at $8,653,451 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.79. The company had a trading volume of 441,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004,594. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

