Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $804,000 Position in Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 6.62% of Immunic as of its most recent SEC filing.

IMUX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. 1,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.85. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $304.00.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.80). Sell-side analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

IMUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

