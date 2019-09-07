Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.13

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and traded as low as $60.10. Indivior shares last traded at $61.20, with a volume of 1,395,196 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $437.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other Indivior news, insider Peter Bains bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £32,940 ($43,041.94).

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

