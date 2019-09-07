Indus (ETR:INH) Given a €53.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Indus (ETR:INH) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INH has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Indus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €54.14 ($62.95).

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $855.77 million and a PE ratio of 13.17. Indus has a twelve month low of €31.30 ($36.40) and a twelve month high of €54.40 ($63.26).

About Indus

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

