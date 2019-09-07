InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Scott Shuda Buys 3,004 Shares

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Scott Shuda purchased 3,004 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $14,929.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Shuda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Scott Shuda purchased 4,723 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,300.73.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 21,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,433. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $5.21.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.72 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFU. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 9.1% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,855,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 155,092 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the first quarter worth about $3,374,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 23.3% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 494,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 93,420 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 5.9% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 225,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

