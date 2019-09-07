ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Up to $9.63

Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $9.63. ING Groep shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 2,889,787 shares traded.

ING has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.15 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 40.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

