Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPHI. Northland Securities set a $30.00 price objective on Inphi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Inphi from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Inphi from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Inphi to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Inphi from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of IPHI stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $63.10. 1,669,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.06. Inphi has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inphi will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $507,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,283 shares in the company, valued at $12,764,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,548.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,141 shares of company stock valued at $3,477,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at about $48,565,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the second quarter valued at about $39,679,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 11,058.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 622,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,204,000 after buying an additional 617,255 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 229.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 766,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,425,000 after buying an additional 534,474 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 326.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 589,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after buying an additional 451,458 shares during the period.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

