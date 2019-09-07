Insider Buying: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Major Shareholder Purchases 80,000 Shares of Stock

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $2,702,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,652,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,397,123.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,163. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $945.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 9720.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.71) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESPR shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup set a $73.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 364.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.