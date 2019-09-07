Insider Buying: Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Director Acquires $20,887.98 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Director James Minmier purchased 18,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $20,887.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,757.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ICD remained flat at $$1.10 during midday trading on Friday. 136,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,082. The company has a market capitalization of $84.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Independence Contract Drilling Inc has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 23.4% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 391,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 74,117 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,038,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 603,500 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 25.3% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 372,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 11.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 60,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 127,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

ICD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.