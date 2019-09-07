Insider Buying: Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CEO Purchases $45,760.00 in Stock

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PHX traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.22. 23,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,363. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $197.48 million, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Panhandle Oil and Gas alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1,732.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.