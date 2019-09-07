Insider Buying: Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Major Shareholder Acquires $40,329.40 in Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (OTCMKTS:WLMS) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 21,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $40,329.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of WLMS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.99. 1,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

