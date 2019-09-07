Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Sells $321,240.00 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director James Craigie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $321,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,806 shares in the company, valued at $787,519.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $75.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.14. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 298,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

