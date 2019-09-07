Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells $60,980.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $60,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,626.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.96. 100,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,062. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $64.24.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,764,000 after purchasing an additional 370,945 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,995,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after acquiring an additional 191,946 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 701,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,060,000 after acquiring an additional 187,725 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 145,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

