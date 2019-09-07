Insider Selling: Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CEO Sells $76,300.00 in Stock

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,382.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $71,025.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $82,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $83,150.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $77,725.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $77,400.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $75,375.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $74,200.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $76,800.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $77,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $78,375.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WORK traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. 14,812,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,094,311. Slack has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97.

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.82 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WORK shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Slack in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Slack in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Slack in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.47.

