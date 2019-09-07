Insider Selling: Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Sells $26,120.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) insider Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $26,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,300.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Scott Darling sold 3,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $95,490.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Scott Darling sold 3,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $58,460.00.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.15. 2,402,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.34. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $52.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.06 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $741,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

