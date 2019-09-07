Insider Selling: Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Director Sells 2,817 Shares of Stock

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,817 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $244,149.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,128. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.95.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $206.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. William Blair started coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens set a $90.00 target price on Trex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Trex to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson set a $96.00 target price on Trex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth $281,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Trex during the second quarter worth $4,298,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 19.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 35,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth $1,404,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

