InsurePal Price Tops $0.0225 on Exchanges (IPL)

InsurePal (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, InsurePal has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One InsurePal token can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. InsurePal has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $251,096.00 worth of InsurePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.21 or 0.04139791 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000122 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About InsurePal

IPL is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. InsurePal’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for InsurePal is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for InsurePal is vouchforme.co. InsurePal’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for InsurePal is medium.com/insurepal-blog.

Buying and Selling InsurePal

InsurePal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

