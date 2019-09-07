Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CFO Acquires $249,430.60 in Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CFO George S. Davis bought 5,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $249,430.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Intel stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $221.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 273.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

