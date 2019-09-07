International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $16,920.00 in Stock

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $16,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,664.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $16,810.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $19,200.00.

Shares of International Seaways stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 52,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,612. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $523.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. International Seaways Inc has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $22.36.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.97 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Seaways by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after buying an additional 134,282 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in International Seaways by 89.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter worth $102,000. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in International Seaways by 48.4% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 403,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 131,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

