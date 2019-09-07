Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.09

Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and traded as low as $25.56. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 715.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.