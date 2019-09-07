Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 5.01% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $17,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWK. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWK opened at $57.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.31. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.67.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

