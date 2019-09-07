InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.43). InVitae reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow InVitae.

Get InVitae alerts:

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). InVitae had a negative net margin of 83.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The company had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of InVitae in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 price target on InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann set a $31.00 price target on InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $32.00 price target on InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $85,214.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randal W. Scott sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $983,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,547 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,811. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae in the second quarter worth approximately $7,638,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae in the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 2.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 14.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae in the second quarter worth approximately $23,901,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVTA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. 6,573,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,856. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45. InVitae has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.55.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InVitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.