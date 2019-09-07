InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Gap Down to $23.25

Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.26, but opened at $23.25. InVitae shares last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 6,488,815 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVTA. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 target price on shares of InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of InVitae in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann set a $31.00 target price on shares of InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.17 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 83.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InVitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 13,663 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $345,537.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,789 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $73,355.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,547 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,811 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in InVitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in InVitae by 86,776.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in InVitae by 377.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 61,528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in InVitae in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in InVitae by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

