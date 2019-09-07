Iomart Group (LON:IOM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $345.81

Iomart Group Plc (LON:IOM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $345.81 and traded as low as $331.50. Iomart Group shares last traded at $331.50, with a volume of 63,277 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on IOM shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Iomart Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 331.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 345.49. The company has a market cap of $375.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.01 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Iomart Group’s previous dividend of $2.45. Iomart Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

In related news, insider Scott Cunningham acquired 4,000 shares of Iomart Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,986.80).

Iomart Group Company Profile (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.