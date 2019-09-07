IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $683,000 Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 379.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period.

Shares of IYF traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $127.91. 82,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,583. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $99.30 and a 12 month high of $130.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.41.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

