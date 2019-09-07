IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.51 Million in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 34,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000.

NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.56. 776,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,150. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23.

