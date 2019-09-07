IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,791,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,704. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.63 and a beta of 1.22. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.43 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.38.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.61, for a total transaction of $142,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elena A. Donio sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $202,975.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,548.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,933 shares of company stock worth $20,835,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.