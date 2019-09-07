iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,990,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,309,000 after purchasing an additional 166,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,899,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,756,000 after purchasing an additional 224,143 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,935,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,340,000 after purchasing an additional 280,084 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,286,000 after purchasing an additional 59,380 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,379,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,857,000 after purchasing an additional 39,784 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.78. 727,923 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.89.

