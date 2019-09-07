iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Purchased by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 194.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 48,355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1,505.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $987,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 125.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $792,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.19 during trading on Friday. 34,335 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

